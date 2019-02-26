Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets goal in win
Goldobin scored his seventh goal of the season in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Goldobin has played in 10 of the Canucks' 12 games in February, scoring twice and adding an assist. His production has dipped since the calendar flipped to 2019, with only three of his 26 points this season coming since Jan 1. The first-round pick from 2014 will need to regain his scoring touch to avoid being healthy scratched, especially with the Canucks trading for left wing Tanner Pearson on Monday.
