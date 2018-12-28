Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets pair of assists in win
Goldobin registered two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
The 23-year-old Russian now has 18 assists and 23 points in 2018-19, putting him on pace to finish the year with 48 points. Averaging close to three minutes of power-play time, Goldobin has seen his fair share of scoring opportunities in his second year as a member of the Canucks. He should continue finding the scoresheet in the second half of the season, provided he remains part of the Vancouver's power-play equation.
