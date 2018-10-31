Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Picks up assist
Goldobin tallied his first point in 11 games during Monday's win over Minnesota.
Goldobin had been struggling to produce, and while it was just a secondary assist, it's still nice to see him finally crack the scoresheet. He's getting plenty of ice time, including an abundance on the top power play unit, so he needs to start contributing more on a regular basis, before those minutes are handed out elsewhere.
