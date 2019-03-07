Goldobin recorded his 20th assist on a power play in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Maple Leafs.

The 23-year-old has eight power-play helpers in 2018-19, as Goldobin logged an impressive 3:22 of PP ice time in Wednesday's win. Through 58 games, the young winger is averaging 15:01 of TOI per night, nearly three minutes above his career high set just last season (12:20).