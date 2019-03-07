Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Picks up power-play helper in win
Goldobin recorded his 20th assist on a power play in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Maple Leafs.
The 23-year-old has eight power-play helpers in 2018-19, as Goldobin logged an impressive 3:22 of PP ice time in Wednesday's win. Through 58 games, the young winger is averaging 15:01 of TOI per night, nearly three minutes above his career high set just last season (12:20).
More News
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets goal in win•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Stuck in press box•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets pair of assists in win•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Assists in three straight•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Sitting out•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Fashions two points in home loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...