Goldobin provided the Canucks' lone goal in Saturday's 4-1 home loss to the Coyotes.

The crafty winger, whom the Canucks selected 27th overall in the 2014 draft, seeks a full-time role with the parent club this season. Goldobin stacked eight goals and 14 points against a minus-14 rating over 38 games in 2017-18. If you squint hard enough, you can look past his team's defensive shortcomings and come to realize that Goldobin shouldn't be overlooked near the tail end of fantasy drafts.

