Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Recalled from AHL
Goldobin has been recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday.
The 22-year-old has appeared in 14 NHL games with the Canucks this season, registering a pair of goals and four points. Goldobin averages just about 12 minutes of ice time per game and a minus-8 rating. This is simply a depth move and he can be left on the waiver wire for fantasy purposes.
