Goldobin was recalled from AHL Utica on Sunday.

The 2014 first-round pick had struggled during his three seasons in the San Jose organization, but has begun to find his game in 2017-18 with 19 points in 18 games with Utica. While the Canucks play the Rangers at MSG on Sunday, Goldobin is only expected to serve as the team's extra forward, though the young Russian could be included in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.