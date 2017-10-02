Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Sent to AHL
Goldobin was sent to AHL Utica on Saturday, Sportsnet reports.
After appearing in 14 games in the NHL last season for San Jose and Vancouver, Goldobin will begin his 2017-18 campaign in the minors. He scored 45 points in 49 games last season in the AHL, and if he keeps up the torrent pace, a midseason call-up to Vancouver could be in the works.
