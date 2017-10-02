Goldobin was sent to AHL Utica on Saturday, Sportsnet reports.

After appearing in 14 games in the NHL last season for San Jose and Vancouver, Goldobin will begin his 2017-18 campaign in the minors. He scored 45 points in 49 games last season in the AHL, and if he keeps up the torrent pace, a midseason call-up to Vancouver could be in the works.