Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Sent to bus league
Vancouver reassigned Goldobin to AHL Utica on Friday.
Goldobin's demotion suggests Tyler Motte (lower body) or Michael Ferland (concussion) may be ready to return soon. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch for all but one of the five games he was with the Canucks for, and he only logged 8:37 of ice time during his lone appearance, so he can be ignored in all fantasy settings.
