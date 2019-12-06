Vancouver reassigned Goldobin to AHL Utica on Friday.

Goldobin's demotion suggests Tyler Motte (lower body) or Michael Ferland (concussion) may be ready to return soon. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch for all but one of the five games he was with the Canucks for, and he only logged 8:37 of ice time during his lone appearance, so he can be ignored in all fantasy settings.