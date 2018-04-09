Goldobin was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

As 2017-18 wrapped up, Goldobin was able to put on a small surge in his last 10 games notching three assists and three goals, and will look to carry over the momentum for AHL Utica's run at the Calder Cup. The transaction is in no way a demotion for the 22-year-old, but a way to give him experience and playing time in a playoff environment.