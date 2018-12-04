Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Sitting out
Goldobin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Wild.
This will be the first game of the season Goldobin won't hit the ice for, he played in all 29 games compiling 16 points in the process. He has gone pointless in the past three games, but had a stretch of six points in the five games prior to that. Goldobin will need to work on the other aspects of his game in order to stay in the lineup and play a meaningful role.
