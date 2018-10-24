Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Struggling to produce
Goldobin will look to snap out of his seven game point drought in Wednesday's game against the Knights.
Goldobin started the year on a strong note, netting three points in the opening two games against the Flames. He showed good chemistry with rookie standout Elias Pettersson, but can't seem to get much going on his own. He's known for showing flashes of brilliance, but has yet to do so with consistency. This year he's getting a bigger opportunity than he ever has before, and needs to prove that he can be a reliable source for secondary scoring.
