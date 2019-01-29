Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Stuck in press box
Goldobin has been a healthy scratch for the past four games.
This isn't the first time Goldobin has been scratched this year, but it's definitely the lengthiest. His prior trip to the press box only lasted two games. Despite not being in the lineup, Goldobin remains fourth in Canucks scoring with 23 points in 44 games this season.
