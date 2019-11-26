Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Summoned to The Show
The Canucks recalled Goldobin from AHL Utica on Tuesday.
Goldobin has been fantastic in the minors this year, leading Utica with an impressive 20 points in 18 games. The 24-year-old winger could make his season debut with Vancouver as soon as Wednesday against the Penguins.
More News
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Heading to AHL•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Inks one-year deal with Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Hit with qualifying offer•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Heading to press box•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Picks up power-play helper in win•
-
Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Nets goal in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.