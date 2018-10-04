Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Two points in win
Goldobin recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Entering Wednesday's game, the 22-year-old Russian had only 61 NHL games to his name, tallying 19 points along the way. He played the fewest minutes of any Canucks player (7:53) and is likely to spend some time out of the lineup this season. However, if Goldobin keeps up this production, it'll be hard to take him out of the lineup anytime soon.
