Aman was recalled from AHL Abbotsford, per the NHL media website.

Aman was reassigned to the AHL before the start of the NHL season and prospered at Abbotsford, scoring eight times while adding seven assists in 15 games. Aman played 68 games with the Canucks last season, finding the back of the net on four occasions, while adding eight assists. The Canucks have only 12 healthy forwards, necessitating the recall of Aman.