Aman notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Aman set up Dakota Joshua for the Canucks' third goal of the game. Playing in the bottom six has meant limited opportunities for Aman to contribute on offense -- he has two goals and two assists over 14 outings since the All-Star break. The 23-year-old is up to nine points, 37 shots on net, 32 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 49 contests overall.