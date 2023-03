Aman logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Aman's offense has become more noticeable lately. He has two goals and three helpers over his last five games. He set up Guillaume Brisebois' first NHL tally in the third period. For the season, Aman has four goals, eight assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 52 contests in a bottom-six role.