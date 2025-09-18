Aman (shoulder) took part in Thursday's practice, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, which suggests that he's healthy for the start of training camp.

Aman missed Vancouver's final seven games of 2024-25 due to the injury. He had a goal and six points in 19 appearances with the Canucks in 2024-25. Aman will compete for a spot on Vancouver's Opening Night roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the season in the minors.