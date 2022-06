Aman signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Aman spent the 2021-22 campaign with the SHL's Leksands IF, picking up six goals and 14 points through 51 contests. The 22-year-old forward, who was originally drafted by Colorado in the sixth round of the 2020 Entry Draft, is expected to remain with Leksands IF for the 2022-23 campaign.