Aman notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Aman helped out on Dakota Joshua's buzzer-beating tally in the first period. The helper snapped Aman's four-game point drought. The 23-year-old rookie is up to four goals, nine assists, 45 shots on net, 35 hits, 34 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances in a bottom-six role.