Aman produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Aman set up a Dakota Joshua goal in the third period. The helper ended Aman's five-game point drought. The 22-year-old rookie has three points, seven shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through 11 contests. He's played mainly in a fourth-line role, so he's unlikely to do enough to be helpful to fantasy managers this season.