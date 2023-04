Aman recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Aman left the contest in the third period after he was bloodied by a high stick, but he was able to return. His helper came on Anthony Beauvillier's first-period tally. Aman has four assists over his last seven contests as he continues to play well in a depth role. The 23-year-old rookie has 16 points, 47 shots on net, 40 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 63 outings overall.