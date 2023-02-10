Aman scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Aman spent all of January in the AHL, so this was his first NHL point since Nov. 26, a span of 16 scoreless appearances. The 23-year-old's tally pulled the Canucks within a goal in the second period. He has two goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 27 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 38 outings. He continues to work primarily in a fourth-line role, though his 13:39 of ice time Thursday suggests he's earning a bit more trust from new head coach Rick Tocchet.