Aman scored a goal, dished a shorthanded assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Aman has picked up the pace a bit lately, earning four points over his last four contests. The 23-year-old set up a J.T. Miller tally in the second period before scoring one of his own, which stood as the game-winner. Aman is up to four goals, 11 points, 40 shots on net, 32 hits, 32 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 51 appearances in a bottom-six role.