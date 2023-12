Aman scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Aman has tallied in two of the last four games since he returned from being a scratch for two contests. Despite the increased success on offense, Aman remains firmly in a bottom-four role with virtually no power-play time, so he's unlikely to sustain his improved pace. The 23-year-old center has four points, six shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances.