Aman notched two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Friday was Aman's NHL season debut after posting 15 points in as many games for AHL Abbotsford. The 23-year-old centered the third line and helped out on goals by Dakota Joshua and Nils Hoglander. As long as Pius Suter (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, Aman should have a chance to hold down a spot in the lineup. That said, he's unlikely to be consistent enough on offense to be a factor in fantasy.