Aman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Aman has picked up two assists over his last five games. The 22-year-old center is averaging 12:00 of ice time per game, but he's been above that mark in four of the last six contests as it appears he's gaining trust. He's up to five points, 12 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating in 21 outings this season.