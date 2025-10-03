Aman was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Friday.

Aman returned to full health ahead of training camp this year, but he was unable to land a spot on the Canucks' Opening Night roster, as he'll be assigned to AHL Abbotsford if he clears waivers. The 25-year-old made 19 regular-season appearances for Vancouver last year and recorded a goal, five assists and 22 hits while averaging 10:29 of ice time, so he'll be a candidate to be called up if the Canucks need additional depth.