default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Aman was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Friday.

Aman returned to full health ahead of training camp this year, but he was unable to land a spot on the Canucks' Opening Night roster, as he'll be assigned to AHL Abbotsford if he clears waivers. The 25-year-old made 19 regular-season appearances for Vancouver last year and recorded a goal, five assists and 22 hits while averaging 10:29 of ice time, so he'll be a candidate to be called up if the Canucks need additional depth.

More News