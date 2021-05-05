Hoglander managed an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Hogland has done well with three assists in his past five games. The Swedish rookie has racked up 22 points, 94 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 47 contests overall. He'll continue to carry some fantasy value as long as he's seeing top-six minutes for a Canucks team in need of offense.
