Hoglander skated alongside Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko during Tuesday's practice, according to the Vancouver Province.

Hoglander was also on the second power-play unit. Earlier in the preseason he was skating on a depth line with Nils Aman and Linus Karlsson, but injuries to Brock Boeser (hand) and Ilya Mikheyev (lower body) have created an opening for Hoglander. It helps that he's impressed early on, with Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau recently calling him "the best player on the ice so far." He was limited to 10 goals and 18 points in 60 games while averaging 13:05 minutes last season.