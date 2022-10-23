Hoglander was called up from the minors Sunday.
Hoglander was temporarily moved to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday, so that the Canucks could bring up defenseman Noah Juulsen to play against Buffalo. Juulsen was returned to the minors Sunday. Hoglander has one assist in four games this season.
