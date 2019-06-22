Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Best hands in draft off to Canucks

Hoglander was drafted 40th overall by the Canucks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Hoglander is small with mad puck skills -- his quick stickhandling turns opponents inside out. His hands are the best in the 2019 draft class. Hoglander is creative and edgy, but his skating is just average. And at 5-foot-9, that makes him more of a third-line option than top-line man -- he's just too easy to rub out of the play. Still, Hoglander's skills are high-end and he's proven he can play in the top-nine against men in the SHL. Wait on him until he arrives in the NHL. But monitor his development closely.