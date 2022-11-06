Hoglander notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Hoglander was scratched for Thursday's game versus the Ducks, but he was back on the top line at even strength Saturday. He responded well, setting up J.T. Miller's first-period tally. The assist was Hoglander's second in nine outings this season, and the 21-year-old winger has added 12 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating. His ice time remains low, so don't let his spot in the lineup fool you -- he'll need a significant bump in usage to bring fantasy value in redraft formats.