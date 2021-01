Hoglander scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hoglander got his goal with Connor Hellebuyck losing track of the puck. The tally at 8:17 of the first period was good for a 2-1 Canucks lead, and it held up as the game-winner -- Hoglander's first such goal in the NHL. The 20-year-old winger has three tallies, three assists, 21 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 11 games.