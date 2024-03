Hoglander scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Hoglander has scored in two of the last three games, adding eight shots and five hits in that span. The 23-year-old winger has matched his career high of 27 points, which he set in 56 outings as a rookie in 2020-21. He's added 91 shots on net, 62 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 61 contests this season, occasionally seeing his even-strength ice time on the first line.