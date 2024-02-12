Hoglander scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Hoglander saw some even-strength minutes on the top line, though he was still limited to 11:54 of ice time overall. The 23-year-old made the most of his chance, burying a backhand goal in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He's scored six times and added one assist over his last 14 outings. Hoglander is at 16 goals, 22 points, 69 shots on net, 42 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 51 appearances this season, though he's mainly played in a bottom-six role.