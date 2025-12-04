Head coach Adam Foote said Thursday that Hoglander (lower body) could return for the Canucks' game against the Sabres on Dec. 11, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hoglander has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to his lower-body injury, but he recently began traveling with the team and appears to be closing in on a return. He made 72 regular-season appearances for the Canucks last year, logging eight goals, 17 assists, 76 hits, 23 blocked shots and 30 PIM while averaging 12:08 of ice time.