Hoglander posted his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win against the Predators.

Hoglander ended up with three shots on goal in just 8:59 of ice time across 14 shifts. He is a bottom-six forward averaging 10:04 per contest. Hoglander has made the most of his scant playing time, notching at least one point in three of his five outings. Still, his fantasy appeal remains rather minimal outside of the deepest pools.