Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Hoglander will not compete at the 2026 IIHF World Championship due to an undisclosed injury, Sweden announced Wednesday.

Hoglander was limited to just 38 regular-season games for the Canucks this year due to a lower-body injury and now finds himself sidelined for the international competition. If the 25-year-old winger can stay healthy, he should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds next year, though that's becoming an increasingly big question mark.

More News