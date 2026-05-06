Hoglander will not compete at the 2026 IIHF World Championship due to an undisclosed injury, Sweden announced Wednesday.

Hoglander was limited to just 38 regular-season games for the Canucks this year due to a lower-body injury and now finds himself sidelined for the international competition. If the 25-year-old winger can stay healthy, he should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds next year, though that's becoming an increasingly big question mark.