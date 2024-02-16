Hoglander notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hoglander has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games, posting three goals and an assist in that span. He continues to take advantage of limited playing time while maintaining a first-line role at even strength. The winger is up to 24 points, 77 shots on net, 47 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 53 outings. As long as he's scoring, he has some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.