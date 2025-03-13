Hoglander provided an assist, fired six shots on goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Hoglander is trending up on offense with a helper in three of his last five games, along with a plus-4 rating in that span. He set up Elias Pettersson for the game-tying tally in the third period Wednesday. Hoglander now has 16 points, 73 shots, 66 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 61 outings this season. If he stays warm, he'll be worth taking look at as a source of points and hits in deep fantasy formats.