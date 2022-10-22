Hoglander was assigned to Abbotsford of the AHL on Saturday.
Hoglander has recorded one assist and seven shots on goal in four appearances this season. He was scratched Thursday against the Wild. In a corresponding move, Vancouver brought up defenseman Noah Juulsen on Saturday.
