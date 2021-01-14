Hoglander netted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Hoglander, making his NHL debut, buried a feed from Tanner Pearson in the second period for his first tally. The 20-year-old Hoglander skated in a top-six role alongside Bo Horvat and Pearson -- that's plum usage for a rookie. Should Hoglander stay on the Canucks' second line, he could be worth a look in many fantasy formats for his scoring potential, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much physicality out of him.