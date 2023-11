Hoglander scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hoglander opened the scoring at 16:23 of the first period, though the Avalanche took a 2-1 lead before the intermission. The tally was Hoglander's third goal to go with one assist during his four-game point streak. That's solid work for a winger stuck in a bottom-six assignment. He's up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 18 appearances.