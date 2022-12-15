Hoglander produced two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Hoglander was initially slated to be a healthy scratch, but Brock Boeser (illness) was ultimately unable to play. Hoglander was a like-for-like swap on the third line and sparked that group, helping out on goals by Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries in the contest. Over the last nine games, Hoglander has picked up six points. He's at three goals, six helpers, 28 shots, 20 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in 24 outings overall, though his steady play on offense of late should help him stick in the lineup more often than not.