Hoglander recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Hoglander's assists came on Jordie Benn's opening goal in the first period and the eventual game-winner by Bo Horvat in the second. It's the first multi-point outing in Hoglander's career. The 20-year-old winger has three goals, six helpers, 41 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 20 games this season. He's established himself in the Canucks' top six, although his scoring production likely limits his fantasy value to deeper formats this year.