Hoglander notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Hoglander had been scratched for the previous two games amid a season-long slump. The helper was his first point in 14 appearances this season, to go with 13 shots on net, 23 hits and four PIM. The 25-year-old winger is likely to be confined to a bottom-six role until he can show more consistency, which is sorely needed on a Canucks team that ranks tied for 29th in the league with 2.55 goals per game.