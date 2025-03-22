Hoglander (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period against the Rangers on Saturday.

Hoglander logged only 7:03 of ice time in Saturday's matchup. He entered the contest with six goals and 21 points in 65 appearances. With Hoglander and Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) hurt in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers, the Canucks may need to recall a forward from the minors before Monday's game versus New Jersey.