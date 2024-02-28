Hoglander scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Hoglander snapped a three-game slump with the opening tally in this contest. The 23-year-old winger has done all of his scoring at even strength this season, picking up 18 goals, eight assists, 84 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-14 rating over 59 appearances. He remains an intriguing depth winger in fantasy due to his top-line role at even strength.
